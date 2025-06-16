14-year-old victim's mother eager for trial of Ronnie Walker to begin

The Brief Jury selection is almost done in the case of Ronnie Walker, who was accused of killing Nilexia Alexander, 14, and dumping her body in May of 2022. The trial is expected to start Wednesday with opening statements.



He's the man accused of killing Nilexia Alexander, 14, and dumping her body in May of 2022.

She was found dead on Floribraska Ave. in the early morning after neighbors reported hearing numerous gunshots.

"He took a decision to pull a trigger and took my baby from me," said her mother, Ashley Alexander. "And that changed the world for my family and I."

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have spent nearly a week picking a jury.

The backstory:

Back in 2022, when police were still trying to identify Nilexia through a tattoo, police said she was found in a field off of Floribraska Ave., and that she was seen on video getting into Ronnie Walker's car at 3 a.m. on May 6th, 2022.

But, for now, only lawyers know what for.

"I do want to know the motive," said Alexander. "I want to see what she could have done, what she could have said."

Ashley adopted Nilexia when she was four, after years shuffling through foster homes.

Nilexia became obsessed with finding her birth parents, but when an opportunity to meet them went south, her mother says Nilexia ran away time and again.

How she met Walker in the first place is still unknown to her mother.

"I'm leaning on justice," said Alexander. "I pray the jurors listen out to the evidence that the prosecutors have. And I pray they understand this was a child that was taken by a grown man."

Walker was given a life sentence for manslaughter in 2010, but was let out after an appeal in 2016.

This time, an accused accomplice might also testify.

Robert Creed is charged with accessory to murder after-the-fact, and may have been in the car that night.

What they're saying:

"You still find yourself calling her name, looking for it to see her come out the room, looking for her sitting in the kitchen cooking," Alexander said. "The house went silent when he killed her. Everything in the house stopped. There was no more life in our home."

Prosecutors have discovered that while a cell phone charger was found at the scene, Nilexia's phone was in Walker's car as it went to Tampa General Hospital after the shooting.

They have also found DNA from both the suspect and the victim in that car.

The trial is expected to start Wednesday with opening statements.

Nilexia's mother will be there.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Evan Axelbank.

