Man shoots woman, kills himself during argument: HCSO

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a man shot a woman three times on Sunday, then shot and killed himself. It happened around 6:45 p.m. off Opal St. in Town ‘n’ Country. Deputies say the woman went to the hospital and is being treated for her injuries.



A man died and a woman was hurt after Hillsborough County deputies say he shot her three times, then shot himself on Sunday evening.

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 6:45 p.m. to the 8300 block of Opal St. in Town ‘n’ Country.

Investigators say the man and woman got into an argument moments before the man opened fire.

The woman went to the hospital and is receiving treatment for her injuries, according to HCSO. The man was pronounced dead.

READ: 2 people found dead inside apartment in Dover: HCSO

What we don't know:

No further details, including the names of the man and woman involved in the shooting, were released as of Monday morning.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: