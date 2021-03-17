15-year-old driver causes double fatal crash in Highlands County, troopers say

Two people have died following a crash in Sebring, and troopers said a 15-year-old was behind the wheel of one of the two vehicles involved.

The two-vehicle crash occurred Thursday around 9:22 a.m. near U.S. Highway 27 and George Boulevard.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 26-year-old driver from Lake Placid was heading south on U.S. 27 in the inside lane, approaching the George Blvd. intersection. Meanwhile, they said the teen driver, who is from Port St. Lucie, was heading north in the inside westbound turn lane approaching the same intersection. A 52-year-old passenger, who is from Hollywood, was also in the vehicle.

Investigators said the young driver attempted to make a U-turn to head south, but crashed into the vehicle driven by the Lake Placid man. Troopers said he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and passed away from his injuries.

The passenger in the teen’s vehicle also died. The 15-year-old had minor injuries. Both were wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers said they are still trying to determine how fast the 26-year-old driver was traveling and the crash remains under investigation.

