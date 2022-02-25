16-year-old charged in Detroit triple murder that left 5-year-old boy dead

A 16-year-old Detroit male has been charged as an adult for the murders of a 5-year-old boy and two others.

Malcolm Ray Hardy will be arraigned on the charges on March 1. They include three felony murder charges, first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of armed robbery, and eight counts of felony firearm for the gruesome killings of Aaron Benson, LaShon Marshall, and her son Caleb Harris.

Sources tell FOX 2 that the circumstances were a robbery gone wrong and that the suspect was known by the victims.

A second teen male was also arrested following Detroit police's investigation. However, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office denied a warrant request for him due to insufficient evidence to charge him.

The bodies of Benson, Marshall, and Harris were discovered last Sunday during a welfare check issued by police after a relative of the adult male victim had not heard from him for several days. All three victims had been shot multiple times and died from gunshot wounds the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office determined.

"This case is a jarring reminder of why there should always be options for prosecutors when the facts allege unspeakable premeditated violence by a juvenile. The allegations in this case warrant charging the defendant as an adult," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "This case is truly disturbing, especially as it relates to young Caleb. For many reasons it is disheartening to know that a juvenile is alleged to have committed these acts."

Police were originally called to the 15300 block of Evergreen in Detroit on Feb. 20. They made arrests the following day, police confirmed during a press conference on Monday.

Chief James White and several other members of Detroit law enforcement at the county and the prosecutor's office were in attendance to bring more attention to the gun violence that was ensnaring children.

"This case, like so many others, has tugged at the heart and spirit of this department," White said.

A vigil has been scheduled for the victims by Detroit police the families, at Stoepel Park off Evergreen and Outer Drive at 5 p.m. Sunday.