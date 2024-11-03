Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old bicyclist hit, killed while trying to cross Dale Mabry Highway: FHP

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 3, 2024 12:24pm EST
Tampa
FOX 13 News

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

    TAMPA, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy from Tampa died after colliding with two cars on Dale Mabry Highway on Saturday night, according to officials.

    The Florida Highway Patrol says a 60-year-old Tampa woman was driving a Mazda CX-5 south on Dale Mabry Highway ahead of a 17-year-old Tampa girl who was driving a Honda Accord.

    READ: Winter Haven Police looking for driver accused of crashing into deputy three times

    Troopers say the vehicles continued southbound under a green traffic signal at the intersection of Mapledale Boulevard when a bicyclist tried to cross the highway just before 7 p.m.

    The Honda hit the bicyclist first and then the bike continued forward and hit the back of the Mazda, according to FHP.

    Officials say the 17-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital, which is where he died.

    STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: