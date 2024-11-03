17-year-old bicyclist hit, killed while trying to cross Dale Mabry Highway: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 17-year-old boy from Tampa died after colliding with two cars on Dale Mabry Highway on Saturday night, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 60-year-old Tampa woman was driving a Mazda CX-5 south on Dale Mabry Highway ahead of a 17-year-old Tampa girl who was driving a Honda Accord.

Troopers say the vehicles continued southbound under a green traffic signal at the intersection of Mapledale Boulevard when a bicyclist tried to cross the highway just before 7 p.m.

The Honda hit the bicyclist first and then the bike continued forward and hit the back of the Mazda, according to FHP.

Officials say the 17-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital, which is where he died.

