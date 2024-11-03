Winter Haven Police looking for driver accused of crashing into deputy three times

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

Police are searching for a man accused of hitting a deputy's vehicle that was stopped at a red light on Saturday night.

The Winter Haven Police Department says the suspected hit-and-run driver, described as a white man, rear-ended the deputy around 9:40 p.m. on Cypress Gardens Blvd. and 9th St. SE in Winter Haven.

The front end of White Mustang that crashed into Winter Haven Police Deputy. Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department

The deputy has been released from the hospital with minor back pain, WHPD says.

A woman was also identified in the car’s passenger seat, but deputies say they could not see the driver clearly because of tinted windows on the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

After hitting the deputy the first time, the man crashed into the police cruiser two more times while trying to take off eastbound on Cypress Gardens Blvd, according to the police department.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ An eyewitness photo of a White Mustang from the Winter Haven crash. Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department

Deputies say they found the car, with crash damage to its front, outside the woman’s Lake Dexter home. They say she admitted to being in the car at the time of the crash, but they are still unable to identify the driver.

No other information was provided on the woman. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information on the crash or the driver to contact the Winter Haven Police Department at 863-401-2256.