Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
8
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:18 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

17-year-old killed in St. Petersburg shooting, detectives say

Published 
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
article

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting in St. Petersburg on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Detectives say the incident occurred at 12:30 p.m. in an alley near 6th Avenue South between 29th and 31st Street South.

READ: Former adult daycare student arrested after mass shooting threats, police say

During an altercation in the alley, multiple shots were fired, striking a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, detectives said. 

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

READ: Bradenton man calls 911 after shooting girlfriend: BPD

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is being asked to call St. Petersburg Police or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.