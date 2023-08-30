17-year-old killed in St. Petersburg shooting, detectives say

article

A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting in St. Petersburg on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Detectives say the incident occurred at 12:30 p.m. in an alley near 6th Avenue South between 29th and 31st Street South.

READ: Former adult daycare student arrested after mass shooting threats, police say

During an altercation in the alley, multiple shots were fired, striking a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, detectives said.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

READ: Bradenton man calls 911 after shooting girlfriend: BPD

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is being asked to call St. Petersburg Police or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.