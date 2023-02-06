Arcadia police want to identify 3 people in video taken during DeSoto County Fair shooting that killed teen

article

Tragedy struck at the DeSoto County Fair over the weekend when a teenager was fatally shot. Arcadia police released two images on social media to help them track down the individuals in them and the person who captured the video.

According to the DeSoto County Fair Association, a 17-year-old was the victim during Sunday's deadline shooting. As of Monday, authorities are still searching for the gunman.

Police say that it was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public.

Due to the shooting, the DeSoto County Fair Association closed the midway as a precaution for the remainder of Sunday but is expected to reopen today.

The only events that took place were the livestock grooming contest and a Jr. Miss DeSoto County Pageant, which was limited to contestants, exhibitors, and family members.

Previously scheduled pageants were postponed. New dates will be announced later, fair officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the Arcadia Police Department at 863-494-2222.

The DeSoto County Fair, which goes until February 11, has been an annual event for decades. The very first was held in 1953. It was started by a group that wanted to showcase the agriculture industry in the region.

