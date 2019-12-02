175 pink – plastic – flamingos are decked out to kickoff holiday festivities in downtown Clearwater

article

The holiday season is well underway, and Clearwater is getting a little more festive – in the most Florida way.

About 175 plastic flamingos were all decked out in holiday attire. They’re set up at the corner of Missouri Avenue and Cleveland Street. It’s part of the kickoff to Clearwater’s Holiday Extravaganza.

There are a number of events for all ages to help celebrate the holidays downtown. It’s the second year for the event.

Dec. 4 – Dec. 22: Holiday Pop-Up Market with unique specialty shops at Second Century Studios, 331 Cleveland St. The shops will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays and will offer an assortment of items for holiday shopping, including jewelry, handmade purses, clothing, body care, cookies, home decor and more. The Pop-Up Market will feature different vendors each week, so visit each week to discover new gift ideas.

Dec. 7 from 5 to 10 p.m.: Macy’s presents Miracle on Cleveland Street, a Ruth Eckerd Hall Experience that will include ice skating rink, horse drawn carriage rides, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live music and the lighting of the Downtown Clearwater holiday tree at 5 p.m. The free festival will take place on the 400-600 blocks of Cleveland Street. Entertainment will include a free concert by The Romantics.

Dec. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m.: Annual Santa & Suds 5K Run or Walk and Fun Street Party at 418 Cleveland St. Register online or the day of the race beginning at 2 p.m.

Dec. 13, 5:30 to 9 p.m.: Enjoy a family-friendly night out at the Taste of Downtown Clearwater, featuring local restaurants and merchants, at Station Square Park, 612 Cleveland St., brought to you by the Downtown Clearwater Merchants Association.

Dec. 14, 3:30 to 5 p.m.: In a leisurely walk through Downtown Clearwater, see at least 18 unique works of art, from sculptures to murals during the Clearwater Arts Alliance’s Inaugural Public Art Walk. Gather at Second Century Studios, 331 Cleveland St., at 3:30 p.m. to meet and shop the Holiday Pop-Up Market. The docent-led tour begins promptly at 4 p.m. and will last approximately one hour within a six block radius. Free event.

Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.: A Holiday Movie Night with the delightful Christmas movie “Elf” at Station Square Park, 612 Cleveland St. The movie will feature a special guest, the one and only Santa Claus, who will host a meet and greet with the children. Holiday treats and snacks will be available. Free event.

Dec. 14 at 8 to 10 p.m.: Island Estates Holiday Boat Parade. Get a great seat at Coachman Park, 301 Drew St., as decorated boats light up the night and add to the holiday festivities. The Florida Brass Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps Holiday Concert will take place before the parade at 7 p.m.

Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.: Holiday Movie Night with “The Grinch” (2018) at Station Square Park, 612 Cleveland St. There will be a free live musical performance by the James Suggs Jazz Quartet at 6 p.m. followed by the movie. The movie night will also feature a special guest, the one and only Santa Claus, who will host a meet and greet with children. Holiday treats and snacks will be available. Free event.

As far as parking goes, there is free parking at city parking garages and on-street parking on the weekend and after 6 p.m. on weekdays.