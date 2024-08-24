18-year-old arrested after deadly stabbing in Plant City: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in Plant City early Friday morning.

Officials say deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 5800 block of Bob Smith Avenue just before 1 a.m. They found a victim with severe upper-body trauma, according to HCSO.

READ: 2 rescued in Clearwater after yacht catches on fire: Officials

Detectives learned that the stabbing happened after a verbal argument escalated.

The victim was taken to the hospital, which is where he later died, according to authorities.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office

Investigators say 18-year-old Roelmer Fabrisio was arrested and is facing a murder in the second degree with a weapon charge.

"Any argument, no matter how intense, should never result in the loss of life. Violence is not and will never be accepted in our county," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of every resident, and we will hold those who resort to violence accountable."

The sheriff's office says they are waiting until next of kin is notified before releasing the victim's name.

The investigation is ongoing.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: