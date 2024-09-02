Missing kayaker found dead after disappearing underwater at Lake McLeod: PCSO

An 18-year-old Eagle Lake man went missing on Sunday afternoon while kayaking at Lake McLeod, according to officials.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says after searching throughout Sunday night, Aaron Tillman was found dead around 5:12 a.m. on Monday.

Polk County Fire Rescue says the first call came in as a possible drowning around 3 p.m. on Sunday and the first units arrived five minutes later.

Florida Fish and Wildlife, Polk County Fire Rescue and Winter Haven Public Safety Department all responded to the scene. The Polk County Sheriff's Office led the search.

Tillman was a student at Ambassadors Christian Academy of Winter Haven and a member of the football and wrestling teams, according to authorities.

PCSO detectives were told that Tillman and a 19-year-old woman were kayaking approximately 150 yards from shore, in 12-15 feet deep water.

According to detectives, neither Tillman nor the woman were wearing life jackets. Family members told detectives that Tillman could not swim, and had never before been on a kayak.

The woman told deputies that she jumped into the water from the kayak to swim, but when she resurfaced she saw Tillman struggling to stay above the water. She said she did not know if he fell in or intentionally got into the water, officials say.

Detectives say despite the efforts of the woman and a nearby witness who went into the water to help, Tillman never resurfaced.

The sheriff's office had several boats on Lake McLeod while searching for Tillman on Monday morning.

Sheriff Grady Judd says Marine Unit deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office found Tillman in an area of Lake McLeod that was about 13 feet deep.

"Please continue to keep his family and friends in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time," shared Judd.

