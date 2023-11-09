185,000 tons of sand placed on Pinellas County beaches since Hurricane Idalia

Crews with Pinellas County’s emergency beach restoration project have placed 185,000 tons of sand across beaches in the county since September after Hurricane Idalia.

"I've been analyzing the beach since 2013, 2014 as a student and now as a professional and in those studies, those years, we've been hit by Hermine, Irma and Idalia, and obviously Ian and as well," said Zach Westfall, a coastal scientist with Pinellas County. "This is by far we've sustained the most damage overall, the entire coastline from this storm, from what I've seen so far."

Upham Beach, Sunset Beach and Pass-a-Grille’s projects have wrapped up. Crews are now working on dunes in Indian Rocks Beach North between 19th and 28th Avenues, and Indian Rocks Beach South between 1st Avenue and Whitehurst Avenue. Access to those areas is now closed.

"When you see, come out here and see these dunes and these beaches just washed away and the turtle nests that have now washed away as well, it really makes your heart sink because there's a lot of damage that happened here, but that's just nature. You kind of have to work with it," Westfall said.

Belleair Beach is also closed as crews work there too.

The tourist development tax helped pay for the project. Last year, more than 15 million people visited the area and even more are expected this year, according to Visit St. Pete Clearwater.

"There’s the economy portion of trying to open these beaches up for businesses and rentals as well for this, you know, beautiful beaches over here. But at the same time, the county is, our mission is to really protect the infrastructure back here," Westfall said.

Westfall also urges people to stay off the dunes.

"Please don't walk on them, especially the vegetation. The vegetation is brand new and fresh, so please stay off the dunes. Let that vegetation take hold and help protect that dune and help protect our beaches," he said.

Indian Rocks Beach North and South should be finished by Dec. 1. Belleair Beach’s project is expected to wrap up by Dec. 10. The county is planning projects in Madeira Beach and Indian Shores too.