186 new coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday is Florida's largest daily increase; over 9,000 new cases reported

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 9,230 since Monday morning as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 441,977.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 6,117, an increase of 186 since Monday's update, which is a new single-day record. Another 123 non-Floridians have died in the state, which is an increase of five since yesterday's report.

Locally, Pinellas County is reporting 17 new deaths; Polk County is reporting 16 news deaths; Hillsborough is reporting 12 new deaths; Manatee and Highlands counties are each reporting two new deaths; and Hernando and Hardee counties are each reporting one new death.

Of the 441,977 cases, 436,867 are Florida residents while 5,110 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 27,823 (up by 340 since Monday's report)

Pinellas: 15,541 (up by 202 since Monday's report)

Sarasota: 5,274 (up by 106 since Monday's report)

Manatee: 8,090 (up by 108 since Monday's report)

Sumter: 1,028 (up by 25 since Monday's report)

Polk: 11,893 (up by 176 since Monday's report)

Citrus: 1,123 (up by 21 since Monday's report)

Hernando: 1,521 (up by 31 since Monday's report)

Pasco: 5,992 (up by 81 since Monday's report)

Highlands: 1,103 (up by 35 since Monday's report)

DeSoto: 1,227 (up by 22 since Monday's report)

Hardee: 805 (up by 16 since Monday's report)

(Source: Florida Department of Health)

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Tuesday, 9,019 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 24,917 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 3,485,141 people have been tested in the state as of Monday -- about 16.2% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

Today's new case number represents the 56th straight day with new cases near or over 1,000 per day. The rate of positive new tests has increased during that time period. It was at 11.69% on Monday, the most recent date available.

As the number of new cases has trended up over the last few weeks, the number of deaths has also reflected the same upward trend -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

The 186 new deaths reported Monday was the largest number of daily new deaths since the pandemic began. The previous high was 173 deaths added July 23.

Experts say the current spike is partly due to more tests being given, but also a result of reopening the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the recent case increases are largely due to testing of "high-risk" individuals like farmworkers in the state's rural counties, prisoners, and residents of long-term care facilities, though he has more recently noted the "erosion" in social distancing, especially among the younger demographics in social setting. That prompted him to order all bars to cease serving alcohol.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.