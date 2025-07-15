19 people in Lakeland, Tampa indicted on gang activity, identity fraud and drug trafficking charges: DOJ

The Brief Nineteen people from Lakeland and Tampa were indicted on federal charges relating to gang activity, identity fraud and drug trafficking, according to U.S. Attorney Gregory Kehoe. Five members of the "Glock Boys" gang in Tampa were arrested for gang activity and identity fraud. They all face life in prison. Fourteen people in Lakeland were arrested after law enforcement seized 400 grams of fentanyl, over 500 grams of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and ecstasy.



Nineteen people from Lakeland and Tampa were indicted on federal charges relating to gang activity, identity fraud and drug trafficking, according to U.S. Attorney Gregory Kehoe.

Tampa

Timeline:

The investigation began in 2020 with a series of shootings in the Tampa Bay Area between two groups: "Robles Park" and the "Glock Boys."

The first shooting injured eight people outside the Truth Lounge nightclub on July 19.

Kehoe says that the "Glock Boys" retaliated on July 25 in the parking lot of the International Mall.

Two days later "Robles Park" fired back and the "Glock Boys" ultimately responded with a shooting near Hillsborough High School on August 6.

Some of these shootings happened in broad daylight and with innocent bystanders around.

Investigators were able to match the 45 caliber casings at the Hillsborough High School scene to the International Mall scene and the Truth Lounge nightclub scene, leading them to the "Glock Boys."

For these crimes, the five "Glock Boys" are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and aid of racketeering activity, conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon, attempted murder, discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Aside from the violent crimes, the "Glock Boys" have also been indicted for a massive identity fraud scheme spanning across the United States.

Kehoe says that they took identities from people and went online to file unemployment and financial claims.

In total, the group was able to defraud the public, both state and federal, of nearly $2.9M.

What's next:

All the defendants in this case are Tampa residents, and they are facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Defendants

29-year-old Greg Kendrick, aka "Cheese" - 94 claims for $517,000.

30-year-old Corey Davis, aka "Coe" - 47 false claims for $51,000.

30-year-old Arius Johnson, aka "Streetz" - 215 claims for over $1M.

27-year-old Damion Council, aka "Dane" - 22 claims for $49,000.

26-year-old Antonio Phillips, aka "Lil Glockie" - 254 claims for $1,361,000.

Kehoe says that this indictment is just the beginning and his team will be going after all of these criminal organizations.

What they're saying:

"I give you my word that law enforcement is dedicated to the goal that there will be additional indictments, and they are not going to give up until these criminal organizations are taken off the board," Kehoe said. "If anybody thinks this is the end, it is not the end, it is just the beginning."

Lakeland

A separate narcotics investigation out of Lakeland is responsible for the other 14 arrests after law enforcement says they seized 400 grams of fentanyl, over 500 grams of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and ecstasy.

Kehoe says that the drug operation was run out of multiple stash houses and motels throughout Lakeland and Winter Haven.

He also noted that many of the defendants in the case have violent criminal records and several were armed at the time of their arrest.

Ten of the defendants had previous felony convictions for drug trafficking or violent crimes.

While Lakeland police attempted to arrest one of the individuals, they say he drove off and ended up crashing before the arrest.