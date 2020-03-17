192 positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida, 6 deaths

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says 192 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state, he announced Tuesday morning.

Of those 192 people, 173 are Florida residents, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Additionally, there are six residents suffering from the disease in other states. Gov. DeSantis said 4 students from the University of Florida tested positive; 1 of those students had been traveling internationally.

DeSantis also announced another death in the state, saying a 77-year-old man in Broward County died Monday evening. That death brings the number to six in Florida.

To slow the spread of the virus, nearly all public events in the state have been canceled.

During Tuesday morning's press conference, the governor said all bars and nightclubs in the state would close for 30 days, beginning 5 p.m. Tuesday. He said all restaurants would be required to screen their employees and operate at 50% capacity. Gatherings of more than 10 people will be banned on beaches, DeSantis said.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

