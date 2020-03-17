Gov. DeSantis calls for Florida universities to do online classes through rest of spring semester

article

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he wants all state universities to have online classes only through the remainder of the spring semester.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the governor said he would be recommending to the board of governors that universities in Florida should be going to remote learning for the remainder of the school year.

"The goal of that is that the students not stay congregated on campus but return home," he said. "We think that will be safer for everybody."

The announcement comes as four students at the University of Florida tested positive for COVID-19. DeSantis said one of those students had been traveling internationally.

DeSantis also announced that all bars and nightclubs in the state would close for 30 days, starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The state will also require all restaurants to screen their employees and operate at 50% capacity. For more information, click here.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Advertisement

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.