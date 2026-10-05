Terrion Arnold Tampa kidnapping case: Co-defendant pleads guilty, agrees to testify

The Brief Seattle Seahawks cornerback Terrion Arnold's co-defendant Boakai Hilton pleaded guilty Monday to all eight charges in a Tampa armed robbery and kidnapping case. Hilton agreed to serve 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation and testify against the remaining co-defendants. Arnold remains on the NFL commissioner's exempt list as court proceedings continue.



A co-defendant in the kidnapping and armed robbery case involving current Seattle Seahawks cornerback Terrion Arnold pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to 10 years in Florida State Prison in exchange for providing testimony to the state.

Guilty plea in Terrion Arnold Tampa kidnapping case

What we know:

Boakai Hilton pleaded guilty to all eight counts against him during a hearing Monday in Hillsborough County court. He will also serve 10 years of probation following his prison sentence and must have no contact with the victims or other co-defendants, according to court records.

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Hilton agreed to provide a statement to prosecutors and remain available to testify in the case as required. He appeared in person Monday before a Hillsborough County judge with his attorney present.

Hilton agreed to the conditions of the plea and pleaded guilty as charged to all eight counts.

The victims' family was present in court and agreed to the plea, according to court records.

As part of his sentence, Hilton will serve 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation. He also must comply with all probation requirements and have no contact with the victims or his codefendants.

Hilton also provided a statement to the state and will be available to testify in the case if required.

Largo Airbnb theft investigation

The backstory:

The case stems from a February incident linked to a theft at an Airbnb in Largo that police say Terrion Arnold rented earlier this year. Prosecutors say Arnold orchestrated a violent attack on three victims to recover stolen valuables.

Arnold's defense team has argued he was under investigation for nearly five months, cooperated through an attorney, never posed a flight risk and surrendered immediately after a warrant was issued.

Arnold is one of seven defendants in the case.

He is the only defendant who has been granted bond.

Terrion Arnold's bond conditions

Dig deeper:

Arnold will not be required to wear an ankle monitor while awaiting trial on armed robbery and kidnapping charges after a Hillsborough County judge denied prosecutors' request to add GPS monitoring.

Prosecutors asked the court to reconsider the condition after the Detroit Lions released Arnold shortly after he was granted bond.

The state argued the original judge had declined to require GPS monitoring because Arnold could not safely play or practice while wearing an ankle monitor.

Pictured: Terrion Arnold during his first Hillsborough County court appearance.

Arnold's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, argued his employment was only one factor considered when the original bond was set.

The judge ultimately ruled that Arnold's release from the Lions was not a substantial enough change to warrant adding GPS monitoring.

Arnold remains confined to his home except for approved work and legal outings.

Terrion Arnold signs with Seattle Seahawks

Arnold, a former first-round pick of the Detroit Lions, signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 29 while facing felony kidnapping and armed robbery charges in Florida.

The Seahawks had initially agreed to a deal with Arnold on Aug. 13. Because of his ongoing legal case, Arnold was placed on the NFL's commissioner’s exempt list, making him ineligible to practice or play while the legal process continues.

Arnold remains paid under his contract while on the exempt list. The Seahawks' decision to sign him came after the team determined he would be unable to participate during the preseason.

The move came after the Detroit Lions released Arnold earlier this year, following his arrest in connection with the Tampa case.

Co-defendant guilty pleas and sentencing

Hilton is the latest co-defendant to plead guilty in the case.

Ariana De Valle entered a guilty plea in June, and a judge set her sentencing for Dec. 17.

Pictured: Six other suspect arrested in the Tampa armed robbery and kidnapping case.

Jasmine Randazzo also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Other defendants in the case include Arnold, Lyndell Hudson, Freddie Lee Hughes III and Christion Williams.

Upcoming court testimony

What's next:

Hilton's plea and agreement to testify could make him a potential witness as the state's case against the remaining defendants moves forward.

Arnold's case remains pending. He is expected to remain on the NFL's commissioner’s exempt list while the legal process in Florida continues.

Trial date pending

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet announced a trial date for Arnold.