Woman found dead at Tampa apartment after child flags for help: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies are conducting a death investigation after a child reported finding their mother dead at a Tampa home Wednesday morning.
Tampa death investigation
What we know:
Deputies responded to a home on the 12200 block of North 16th Street after receiving a 911 call at 11:38 a.m. The caller reported a child was outside stating their mother was dead.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and pronounced the woman dead. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.
Unanswered questions
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the woman or the child.
Investigators have not stated the woman's cause of death or whether foul play is suspected.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official press releases and dispatch records provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.