Woman found dead at Tampa apartment after child flags for help: HCSO

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The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman in Tampa after a child sought help Wednesday morning. Emergency crews pronounced the woman dead at a home on the 12200 block of North 16th Street. Deputies arrived on scene shortly after a 911 call reported a child outside saying their mother had died.



Hillsborough County deputies are conducting a death investigation after a child reported finding their mother dead at a Tampa home Wednesday morning.

Tampa death investigation

What we know:

Deputies responded to a home on the 12200 block of North 16th Street after receiving a 911 call at 11:38 a.m. The caller reported a child was outside stating their mother was dead.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and pronounced the woman dead. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Unanswered questions

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman or the child.

Investigators have not stated the woman's cause of death or whether foul play is suspected.