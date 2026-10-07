Tampa weather: Stationary front keeps region wet through weekend

The Brief Deep tropical moisture and a stationary front are keeping Central Florida wet and unsettled through the end of the week. Rainfall totals along the immediate coast reached up to 3 inches over the past day, raising localized flood concerns. Sunnier skies and warmer temperatures are projected to return to the region by the end of the weekend.



A soggy weather pattern is continuing across Central Florida Wednesday, bringing a marginal risk of excessive rainfall and minor flooding.

Central Florida weather forecast

What we know:

Deep tropical moisture interacting with a stationary front over Central Florida will keep the region wet and unsettled for the next few days.

Rain gauges along the immediate coast recorded between 1 and 3 inches of rainfall over the past 24 hours, meaning additional showers could easily trigger minor flooding.

Weather conditions are expected to improve by the end of the weekend, bringing more sunshine and warmer temperatures back to the area.

Flood risk and timing

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet specified exact neighborhood-level rainfall totals or identified specific roads that may experience street flooding.