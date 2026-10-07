Tampa weather: Stationary front keeps region wet through weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - A soggy weather pattern is continuing across Central Florida Wednesday, bringing a marginal risk of excessive rainfall and minor flooding.
Central Florida weather forecast
What we know:
Deep tropical moisture interacting with a stationary front over Central Florida will keep the region wet and unsettled for the next few days.
Rain gauges along the immediate coast recorded between 1 and 3 inches of rainfall over the past 24 hours, meaning additional showers could easily trigger minor flooding.
Weather conditions are expected to improve by the end of the weekend, bringing more sunshine and warmer temperatures back to the area.
Flood risk and timing
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet specified exact neighborhood-level rainfall totals or identified specific roads that may experience street flooding.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official weather forecast reports detailing Central Florida atmospheric conditions and rainfall observations.