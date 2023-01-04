2-alarm fire rips through Bradenton apartment complex

article

Several families will have to find somewhere to stay Wednesday night after a massive fire destroyed a building in Carlton Arms Apartments in Bradenton Wednesday.

The view from SkyFOX showed at least three 2-story units with the roofs completely burned away.

Fire at Carlton Arms Apartments in Bradenton

The cause of the fire wasn't known just hours after it began, around 2 p.m.

The Red Cross was on the scene helping those impacted by the fire.