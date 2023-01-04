2-alarm fire rips through Bradenton apartment complex
BRADENTON, Fla. - Several families will have to find somewhere to stay Wednesday night after a massive fire destroyed a building in Carlton Arms Apartments in Bradenton Wednesday.
The view from SkyFOX showed at least three 2-story units with the roofs completely burned away.
Fire at Carlton Arms Apartments in Bradenton
The cause of the fire wasn't known just hours after it began, around 2 p.m.
The Red Cross was on the scene helping those impacted by the fire.
Fire at Carlton Arms Apartments in Bradenton