2 arrested after teen girl shot in New Port Richey: Police

The Brief Dylan Stiles and Nikki Marie Green have been arrested after a 16-year-old girl was shot in New Port Richey on Wednesday morning. Neither Styles nor Green were charged with shooting the teen though. Police said everyone involved in the shooting knew each other and this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.



Two people have been arrested after a 16-year-old girl was shot in New Port Richey on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

According to the New Port Richey Police Department, Dylan Stiles was arrested on multiple felony warrants out of Pasco County and Nikki Marie Green was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, violation of probation and resisting an officer without violence.

The backstory:

Police said the shooting took place on Wednesday morning near Louisiana Avenue and Colonial Drive, in the area of Gulf Middle School.

Investigators said a teenage girl was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Two people, including one who has multiple outstanding warrants, who were present at the scene were taken into custody, according to police.

Officials said Richey Elementary School, Gulf Middle School, and Gulf High School were put on controlled campus status out of an abundance of caution, but have since resumed normal operations.

Police said everyone involved in the shooting knew each other and this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Officers also stated that none of the schools were involved in the shooting.

What we don't know:

While officials stated that the victim is in stable condition, the extent of her injuries is unknown.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

The victim’s identity has also not been made public.

The Source: This article was written with information from the New Port Richey Police Department and previous FOX 13 reports.



