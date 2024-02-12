2 arrested after young kids found in ‘deplorable’ St. Pete home, 1 burned by cigarettes: Police

Two were arrested on child neglect charges after St. Petersburg police said they found two young kids living in "deplorable conditions."

Nathan Larkins, 49, and Cortney Poling, 31, were both arrested on two counts of child neglect, according to the St. Pete Police Department. Larkins was also arrested on a child abuse charge.

Officers said they responded to the home and found two unresponsive adults surrounded by drug paraphernalia. Once they arrived, they found the home in "deplorable condition," which included rotting and mold.

Officials also said cigarette butts were found on the floor as well as buckets of urine.

Booking photos for Nathan Larkins and Cortney Poling. Courtesy: St. Pete Police Department.

Larkins and Poling were the caregivers of the two children, a 1-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy, who were both found inside the home, according to officers.

The children were covered in bug bites and rashes, and police said the young boy had cigarette burns on his chest and arms.

Both the children were removed from the home by officers, according to the department.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to St. Pete police.