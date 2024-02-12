Highlands County K-9 finds man who hid in lake after fleeing traffic stop: 'He got me!'

A Lake Placid man who ran from a traffic stop was arrested on Sunday night after being found hiding in a lake, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say around 8:15 p.m. they tried to conduct a traffic stop on US 27 near CR 29 in Lake Placid. According to officials, Devin Austin Donnelly, 26, continued driving for almost a mile after a deputy activated his lights and siren.

Courtesy: Highlands County Sheriffs Office

Officials say Donnelly eventually coasted to a stop on Lake Mirror Drive, jumped out of the car and took off.

According to the HCSO, K-9 Gentry and his partner, Deputy Ben Jones, began searching for Donnelly. Authorities say the K-9 got on the trail and tracked Donnelly for several hundred yards down to the shores of Lake Placid and straight into the water.

Gentry swam to a patch of thick vegetation as Deputy Jones followed behind him, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputy Ben Jones with K-9 Gentry. Courtesy: Highlands County Sheriffs Office

Officials say Gentry went into the brush and Deputy Jones immediately heard Donnelly yelling, "he got me!"

Donnelly was arrested and taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to deputies. Authorities say Donnelly was then taken to the Highlands County Jail.

Gentry was fine after "a vigorous shake or two to dry himself off," according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say Donnelly was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license (third or subsequent violation), a felony, fleeing and eluding law enforcement (also a felony) and resisting arrest without violence.