2 arrested in Riverview death investigation days after body found off Gandy Bridge

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says two suspects have been arrested after a woman's body was found off the Gandy Bridge. Deputies say Arnaldo Cintron stabbed Hiojaira Velez Bonilla during an altercation at a home in Riverview. HCSO says Giselle Bonilla helped Cintron dispose of the victim's body near the Weedon Island Preserve off the Gandy Bridge.



Hillsborough County deputies have arrested two suspects in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found off the Gandy Bridge days ago.

The backstory:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Arnaldo Cintron, 42, stabbed Hiojaira Velez Bonilla, 42, during an altercation at a home on Maybrook Ave. in Riverview.

Deputies say Giselle Bonilla, 37, helped Cintron dispose of the victim's body near the Weedon Island Preserve off the Gandy Bridge.

Investigators arrested Cintron and Giselle Bonilla in the 10000 block of Parsons St. on Monday, according to HCSO.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Dig deeper:

HCSO Chief Deputy Frank Losat previously said the case began just after 9 p.m. last Friday, when a man showed up at the District Two office on Falkenberg Rd. and told a deputy he knew where to find a body in Pinellas County.

Losat said the man also disclosed that evidence had been left at other locations throughout Hillsborough County.

What they're saying:

"This was a brutal act of violence followed by a callous attempt to cover it up," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "No life should ever be taken in such a senseless manner, and no attempt to conceal a crime will shield those responsible from justice. Our detectives were relentless, ensuring both individuals were held accountable, and they will now face the full weight of the law."

What's next:

Arnaldo Cintron faces the following charges:

Second-degree murder with a weapon

Unlawfully hold or move a dead human body in unapproved conditions

Tampering with physical evidence

Tampering with a witness

Giselle Bonilla faces the following charges:

Tampering with physical evidence

Unlawfully hold or move a dead human body in unapproved conditions

Tampering with a witness

Accessory after the fact