2 bodies found behind Ollie's Bargain Outlet, death investigation underway: SCSO

Sarasota County deputies are investigating after they say two people were found dead behind a store early Tuesday.

What we know:

The death investigation is unfolding behind Ollie's Bargain Outlet at 4092 Cattleman Rd., according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say it appears to be an isolated incident and there's no threat to the public, nor are investigators searching for a suspect.

What we don't know:

No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Criminal Investigation Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477).

You can also leave an anonymous tip online by clicking here.