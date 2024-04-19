2 bodies found near car belonging to woman reported missing with husband

Authorities in Osceola County discovered the bodies of two individuals in a wooded area early Friday morning near a vehicle belonging to a woman reported missing with her husband for nearly two weeks.

Claudia Pena Alvarez, 25, and Nicolas Alvarez, 22, were reported missing to the Kissimmee Police Department (KPD) and last seen on April 7, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said some of the clothing on one of the bodies matches what Claudia was reportedly wearing when she went missing, though positive identification of both sets of remains is pending confirmation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation into the discovery of these remains is now under the jurisdiction of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, which took over the case from the KPD. Authorities were alerted to the presence of the vehicle, Claudia’s blue 2009 Nissan Sentra, after it was spotted by a tipster.

Surveillance footage from a home security camera captured the couple's last sighting. The footage shows the couple leaving Claudia’s mother’s house; no one else was present then.

Further details regarding the investigation have not been disclosed at this time.