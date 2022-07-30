2 dead, 3 severely injured after being hit by car during Make A Wish Bicycle Tour

A man was arrested after he hit five bicyclists during the Make A Wish Bicycle Tour in Ionia County.

The incident happened Saturday, July 30, at 11:15 am, in the 3000 block of Stage Rd in Ronald Township.

Police say they received a 911 call about a car that had run into a group of bicyclists.

According to authorities, five cyclists had been struck while cycling southbound on Stage Road by a northbound SUV that crossed the center line into northbound traffic while trying to pass another vehicle.

One cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Another cyclist was flown by Aero Med to Spectrum Butterworth in Grand Rapids, MI, but also died from his injuries.

The three other cyclists were transported to nearby hospitals and suffered severe injuries.

The driver of the vehicle which struck the bicyclists was arrested for two counts of operating while intoxicated, causing death, police said

All 5 of the cyclists are men, and all are from the east side of the state. They were participating in the Make a Wish Bicycle Tour, a three-day endurance ride covering most of the State of Michigan.