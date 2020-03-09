Expand / Collapse search

2 dead after north Tampa triple shooting; police say 'no ongoing threat'

TAMPA, Fla. - Three people were shot – two fatally – in a north Tampa neighborhood this afternoon.

Police say they were called to the 8400 block of N. Orleans Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. Arriving officers found one victim dead and two others injured.

They later said a second victim had died.

No other details were immediately available, but police did say that the shooting was “not a random act” and there was no ongoing threat.