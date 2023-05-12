2 killed in murder-suicide outside Citrus County assisted living facility, deputies say

article

Deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people dead outside an assisted living facility in Citrus County.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, a man shot a woman outside the facility in Citrus Springs and then turned the gun on himself.

Investigators did not name the facility where the shooting occurred.

Deputies say the shooting appears to be domestic and there is no active threat to the community.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).



CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.