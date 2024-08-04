2 dogs killed in Seffner mobile home fire, officials say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says a mobile home in Seffner caught on fire Saturday night.

According to officials, firefighters responded to the fire on Sligh Ave. after receiving a 911 call just after 10 p.m. The homeowner reported smoke and flames coming from their home.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

The first crew arrived about seven minutes after being sent to the mobile home. The fire was under control within 30 minutes, according to HCFR.

Authorities say no civilians or firefighters were injured. However, two dogs died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

