2 dogs rescued from abusive owner heading to new home together: PCSO

The Brief Two dogs that were rescued from an abusive owner are heading to a new home together, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The two dogs, Stella and Bella, are very different in size, but the new owner has agreed to keep them in the same home. When Stella and Bella arrived at Polk County Animal Control, the staff said that they were in terrible condition.



Two dogs now have a new home two months after their owner was arrested for animal cruelty and abuse, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

When Stella and Bella arrived at Polk County Animal Control, the staff said that they were in terrible condition.

Despite the size difference between Stella and Bella, Florida Giant Dog Rescue was able to help find a home for them and the owner has agreed to keep the dogs in the same home.

PCSO added that they want to thank Detective Jacob Durrance, Polk County Animal Control, and the Florida Giant Dog Rescue for helping create a new future for Stella and Bella.

