2 dogs test positive for canine flu at Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center

article

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is taking proactive measures after it says two dogs tested positive for canine influenza.

The shelter says it tested dogs for the flu after noticing an uptick in respiratory infections in dogs at the shelter.

Shelter leaders say the two dogs that tested positive are in isolation and are receiving medical care.

READ: Contagious, deadly dog virus detected at Ft. De Soto Park

They say the approximately 240 dogs at the shelter are being monitored and will be treated if necessary. According to the shelter, several dogs have already recovered, and it will continue to test and monitor the rest of the dogs.

File: Dog at Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center

Shelter officials say most cases of canine influenza are mild, with symptoms including a cough, runny nose, fever, and reduced appetite. However, some cases may turn into pneumonia, which can be life-threatening without proper care.

READ: The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center has an alternative to adopting

The shelter says humans can’t catch canine influence and most dogs will recover in about two weeks.

To protect animals in the community and prevent the spread of disease, the Pet Resource Center is encouraging pet owners to limit dog-to-dog contact over the coming weeks.