2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Pinellas County home

The Brief A man and a woman were found dead at a Dunedin home on Monday night, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The murder-suicide investigation is unfolding in the 1500 block of Mac Charles Ct. No further details on the investigation have been released.



Pinellas County deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a man and a woman were found dead at a home on Monday night.

What we know:

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, deputies found two adults dead after responding late Monday to the 1500 block of Mac Charles Ct. in Dunedin.

Detectives remained on scene through the overnight hours into Tuesday morning.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released further details on the people who died or how they were connected, only saying it appears to be a murder-suicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.