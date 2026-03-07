Florida couple accused of faking that son had cancer to collect donations: DCSO

article

The Brief Investigators say a Florida couple, Edward Downing and Stephanie Skeris, falsely told people their 15-year-old son had cancer to collect donations from community members and businesses. According to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, doctors never diagnosed the teen with cancer, and his actual medical care was covered by Medicaid. DCSO says the donated money was used by the couple for personal expenses. The teen was placed in protective care while the couple faces multiple third-degree felony charges.



A Florida couple is facing felony charges after investigators say they falsely claimed their teenage son had cancer in order to collect donations from community members and businesses.

According to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, Edward Downing and Stephanie Skeris were arrested on Feb. 27 following a months-long investigation into an alleged fraudulent fundraising scheme involving their 15-year-old son.

The backstory:

Detectives say the couple repeatedly told people their son had cancer affecting multiple parts of his body and needed financial help for treatment.

READ: Woman critically injured after attack involving 7 dogs in Pasco County: ‘It was terrifying’

However, investigators learned through medical records and consultations with healthcare providers that the teen had not been diagnosed with cancer and that his actual medical care was covered by Medicaid.

Investigators reviewed medical visits dating back to December 2024, when the teen was evaluated by doctors for weight loss and other health concerns.

According to DCSO, testing and examinations did not reveal cancer or tumors, and doctors instead recommended nutritional support, monitoring and follow-up care.

Deputies say the couple continued telling community members, business owners and others that the teen was battling cancer.

The claims led to multiple community fundraisers, including events hosted by local businesses where donations were collected for what they believed was cancer treatment and medical expenses for the teen, according to investigators.

Dig deeper:

Detectives investigated a bank account dedicated solely to the teen’s medical care. Financial records allegedly showed the donated money was used for personal expenses, including retail purchases, gas, restaurant meals and cash withdrawals, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators say they also identified online fundraising, including a GoFundMe campaign, to bring in donations for the teen’s supposed cancer treatment and surgery.

Due to concerns about the teen’s well-being and medical care, he was later placed in protective care, where medical providers continued evaluating and treating him, DCSO said.

Downing and Skeris both face third-degree felony charges of scheme to defraud, communications fraud and neglect of a child. They were both released on $75,000 bond.