2 hurt in crash involving Clearwater police cruiser: CPD
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two people are recovering from injuries after a crash involving a Clearwater police cruiser on Wednesday, officials said.
What we know:
The crash happened Wednesday morning in the area of Drew St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., according to the Clearwater Police Department.
Two people were injured in a crash involving a Clearwater police cruiser on Wednesday morning.
CPD said two people went to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
What we don't know:
No details on the circumstances surrounding the crash have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Clearwater Police Department.
