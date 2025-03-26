Expand / Collapse search

2 hurt in crash involving Clearwater police cruiser: CPD

Published  March 26, 2025 8:58am EDT
The Brief

    • A crash involving a Clearwater police cruiser left two people hurt on Wednesday morning, police said.
    • It happened in the area of Drew St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
    • Police said the injuries were minor. No further details have been released.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two people are recovering from injuries after a crash involving a Clearwater police cruiser on Wednesday, officials said.

What we know:

The crash happened Wednesday morning in the area of Drew St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Two people were injured in a crash involving a Clearwater police cruiser on Wednesday morning.

CPD said two people went to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

What we don't know:

No details on the circumstances surrounding the crash have been released.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Clearwater Police Department.

