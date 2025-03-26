2 hurt in crash involving Clearwater police cruiser: CPD

The Brief A crash involving a Clearwater police cruiser left two people hurt on Wednesday morning, police said. It happened in the area of Drew St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Police said the injuries were minor. No further details have been released.



Two people are recovering from injuries after a crash involving a Clearwater police cruiser on Wednesday, officials said.

What we know:

The crash happened Wednesday morning in the area of Drew St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Two people were injured in a crash involving a Clearwater police cruiser on Wednesday morning.

CPD said two people went to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

What we don't know:

No details on the circumstances surrounding the crash have been released.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Clearwater Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: