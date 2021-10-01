2 injured, 1 dead after east Tampa shootout

Police say one person was killed and two others were injured in a Tampa shootout Thursday evening.

According to police, it was around 6:45 p.m. when three males were involved in an "altercation" along the 3400 block of East Osborne Avenue that ended with the exchange of gunfire.

When police responded to the scene, they found all three wounded on the ground. All three were hospitalized; one later passed away.

No identities or other details were released.