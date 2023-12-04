2 injured in Riverview house fire: HCFR

article

A Riverview house fire that injured two people is under investigation.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, residents called 911 shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday to report a fire inside their home on Wild Ginger Street.

Firefighters say when they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the home.

According to firefighters, one adult was taken to an area trauma center in serious condition and another adult, who was evaluated at the scene, did not want to be taken to the hospital.

READ: South Tampa house fire under investigation

No first responders were injured by the blaze.

Firefighters say it took about 15 minutes to put out the fire.