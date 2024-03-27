2 injured in shooting near Tampa: Police

article

Two people were injured in a shooting near Tampa early Wednesday morning, according to police.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to the Rebel parking lot, at 5149 Adamo Drive, for reports of a man and woman with gunshot wounds. They pulled up in a white Honda.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their upper arms. Preliminary information suggests that the shooting didn't take place in Tampa.

Detectives are working to determine where the shooting happened and what led to it. This remains an active investigation.