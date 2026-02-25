Cuban Coast Guard kills 4, injures 6 in gunfire with Florida-based boat

The Brief Four people were killed, and six others were injured on Wednesday after a reported exchange of gunfire between a Florida boat and the Cuban Coast Guard. According to Cuban officials, the incident occurred on the morning of Feb. 25, 2026, near the El Pino channel in Cayo Falcones, located within the Villa Clara province. On Wednesday afternoon, Florida's Attorney General James Uthmeier posted on social media that he has directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to work with federal, state, and law enforcement partners to begin an investigation.



A violent confrontation in Cuban territorial waters on Wednesday morning left four people dead and several others injured after a Florida-registered speedboat reportedly opened fire on Cuban authorities.

What we know:

According to Cuban officials, the incident occurred on the morning of Feb. 25, 2026, near the El Pino channel in Cayo Falcones, located within the Villa Clara province.

Cuban authorities said the boat, which had Florida registration number FL7726SH, was detected approximately one nautical mile northeast of the channel.

When a unit of the Cuban Border Guard Troops approached the speedboat to identify the crew, officials claim the crew of the Florida vessel opened fire on the five service members aboard the Cuban patrol boat.

The commander of the Cuban vessel was injured in the initial exchange of gunfire.

Dig deeper:

On Wednesday afternoon, Florida's Attorney General James Uthmeier posted on social media that he has directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to work with federal, state, and law enforcement partners to begin an investigation.

He added, "The Cuban government cannot be trusted, and we will do everything in our power to hold these communists accountable."



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.