Tampa crime drops in 2025, outpacing national trend: TPD

The Tampa Police Department’s 2025 annual report shows crime trending down across nearly every major category in the city.

By the numbers:

According to the crime analyst, violent crime nationwide is down 12.3% in the first 10 months of the year. In Tampa, that number is even lower — down 16.6% overall.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said homicides dropped 52.8% compared to the previous year. Overall crime in the city declined by 21.3%.

Teen-related crimes also saw a notable decrease, including auto burglaries and guns stolen from vehicles — crimes police said often involve juveniles — dropped 35.9%. Traffic fatalities are down as well, though pedestrian deaths have not declined at the same pace, something the department said remains a focus.

Big picture view:

Nationally, the country is experiencing one of the largest one-year drops in murders in recent history — nearly 20% in the first 10 months of the year, according to data referenced in the report.

Out of 67 major U.S. cities included in the analysis, Tampa’s homicide reduction rate was nearly three times the national average, police say.

Why is Tampa seeing crime trend down?

Why you should care:

Bercaw said the reduction is the result of a combination of efforts. The department added 100 new officers over the past year and expanded neighborhood watch programs.

Technology is also playing a larger role. In areas like Ybor City, police have installed additional cameras and tag readers. The department’s Real-Time Crime Center uses a system called FUSUS to integrate live data feeds.

TPD has also expanded the use of first responder drones and virtual reality training for officers.

Police said strengthening relationships with residents is also key to continued progress. Since September, TPD has hosted monthly community pop-up events, including a recent Mardi Gras-themed outreach event at the Columbus Court Apartments.

These events allow officers to connect with residents outside emergency calls.

What you can do:

"With over 400,000 residents and just over 1,000 officers, we can’t do this without the community," Bercaw said.

Residents interested in hosting a community outreach event are encouraged to contact TPD’s community outreach unit.