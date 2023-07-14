2 kids and 13 animals removed from Citrus County home covered in feces, urine and debris

article

A couple was arrested on 13 counts of animal cruelty on Wednesday after deputies discovered their home's deplorable living conditions.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office deputies, they went to a home in Beverly Hills and found children and animals living in a house covered in feces, urine and debris.

Deputies say they responded to a complaint from Code Enforcement, who was working a case about the accumulation of junk and garbage outside the house.

When officials arrived, they say they made contact with the residents, 36-year-old Michael Clayton Howey and 37-year-old Brenda Darla Howey. They told deputies that they lived in the home with two children, 10 dogs and three cats.

After going inside the house, deputies noticed the potent smell of ammonia and items scattered over the floor.

They say they also noticed dried feces covering multiple areas throughout the house, including a sizable amount of dried feces inside the laundry room, which was also cluttered with debris.

Officials say that the two children who lived there had feces stuck to the bottom of their feet and between their toes. Deputies reported having to catch themselves from slipping and falling from the wet urine on the floor of the home, noting in the affidavit that the entire house was filled with garbage.

Authorities say that the house appeared to have not been cleaned in some time.

"It is sickening to me that there are so many irresponsible people out there who are not providing safe living conditions for their children or their pets," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast in a statement. "No human or animal should be subjected to live in the abhorrent conditions as seen in this case, and thanks to the great teamwork by our animal control unit and code enforcement, these victims won't be subjected to this neglectful environment again."

Deputies removed the two children from the home and according to officials they are with family friends. The animals were taken to the Citrus County Animal Shelter.

The Howeys were transported to the Citrus County Detention Facility, where they will each be held on a total bond of $13,000 per the bond schedule.



