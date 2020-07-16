2 killed in shooting along I-75 in Tampa

Florida Highway Patrol investigators are at the scene of a shooting that left two people dead. It happened early Thursday morning along I-75 south in Tampa near the Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd exit.

FHP Sgt. Steve Gaskins says two people were killed after two vehicles, a white Nissan sedan and a white Jeep Wrangler, exchanged gunfire on the interstate. The victim's sedan was later found on the shoulder of the interstate near the MLK exit.

Investigators say two people in the Nissan were killed and that a third person in the car left the scene on foot. The driver of the Jeep Wrangler also left the scene.

Sgt. Gaskins says both FHP troopers and deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office searched for the third person who was inside the victim's vehicle, but did not locate the individual.

FHP is still looking for that third person along with the Jeep Wrangler and suspects involved in the shooting.

FHP expects the I-75 southbound exit to westbound Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd to be closed for several hours as investigators remain on scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.