2 officers shot in Delafield, armed suspect at large

Two officers, one from Delafield and one from Hartland, were shot and wounded in Delafield Friday morning, Nov. 6. Both officers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect has been identified as Nathanael Benton. We are learning Benton is also wanted in Fargo, ND in connection to a shooting.

Authorities say officers were initially responding to a call for a hit-and-run accident. Upon arrival, officers confronted the suspect outside a Holiday Inn near I-94 and Highway 83. Shots were exchanged and the two officers were hit.

All lanes on I-94 near WIS 83 in Delafield are currently closed as the investigation continues.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’0’’ tall, 215 pounds, blue eyes, and brown hair. The suspect was wearing a flat brim hat, sweatshirt, and possibly khakis. The suspect was last seen running southbound from the area of I-94 and Hwy 83, in the City of Delafield.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you see anyone matching this description, please call 911.

An emergency alert went out to residents in the Delafield area asking people to avoid the area of Highway 83 and Golf Road due to a "law enforcement incident." The alert asked residents in the immediate area to "take shelter in the lowest level of your home/business."

This is a developing story.