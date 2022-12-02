2 dead, 3 hurt after fireworks fire at Orlando warehouse, deputies say

Two people have died, and three others were hurt following a fireworks fire at an Orlando warehouse, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 35 News on Friday.

David Gonzalez, 22, and Lindsey Phillips, 23, were killed after a fire that started in the warehouse ignited fireworks that were being stored in the same unit. Several others were taken to the hospital Thursday evening as firefighters battled the blaze at 901 Central Florida Parkway in Taft.

Some people inside were able to escape, while others were initially reported missing, said Orange County Fire Chief Garrett Wienckowski.

SKYFOX drone footage shows the charred rooftop of the warehouse building the next day.

The warehouse is home to multiple businesses, but the fire was contained to just one unit, Chief Wienckowski said. He also said there were reports of explosives going off inside the building as crews arrived.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire. No firefighters were injured.