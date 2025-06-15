2 people found dead inside apartment in Dover: HCSO
DOVER, Fla. - A man and a woman were found dead inside an apartment in Dover on Sunday afternoon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
First responders say the male victim had an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body and the woman also has upper body trauma.
The two victims were found at the Oaklea Manor Apartments.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
An investigation is underway and HCSO says they believe it is an isolated incident.
What we don't know:
The names of the victims have not been released.
HCSO did not mention any suspects, but they say there is no threat to the public.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
