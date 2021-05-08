2 women, 4-year-old child shot in Times Square: NYPD

Two women and a 4-year-old girl were hospitalized after being shot in Times Square on Saturday afternoon.

According to the NYPD, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. at 44th Street and 7th Avenue.

The youngest victim is a 4-year-old girl from Brooklyn who was in Times Square to buy toys with her family and was shot in the leg. She is set to undergo surgery.

The second victim is a 23-year-old female tourist from Rhode Island who had come to New York to see the Statue of Liberty.

The third victim was a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey that was shot in the foot.

All of the victims are expected to survive and are currently at Bellevue Hospital.

Police also released surveillance video of a person of interest they are seeking in connection to the shooting.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a press conference Saturday evening that the shooting appears to have been the result of a dispute between 2-4 men. During the dispute, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired.

The three people wounded were not involved in the initial dispute.

"Thankfully, these innocent bystanders are in stable condition," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a tweet. "The perpetrators of this senseless violence are being tracked down and the NYPD will bring them to justice. The flood of illegal guns into our city must stop."

Parts of Times Square were shut down by police as authorities investigated. Drivers were told to expect traffic delays and road closures.

The suspect is said to have fled the scene of the shooting. Police say they recovered three shell casings, but no gun.

There are currently no arrests, and an investigation is ongoing.

"We have been taking guns off the street in New York City at an alarming rate over the last two years, and it's time now that we have consequences for those," Shea said. "How many kids have to be shot before we take this seriously? …How many more kids do we need to be shot before we realize that bad policies have consequences?"

NYPD: Shootings, assault, overall crimes surge in April

The shooting is yet another incident in a shocking rise in gun violence throughout the city. According to statistics released earlier this week by the NYPD, the city saw shootings increase by a jaw-dropping 166% in April 2021, as compared to the same month last year. In the same time frame, overall crime has also risen by 30%.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more.