Retired Air Force One pilot who flew on 9/11 helps raise $30K for Polk Public Schools' JROTC scholarships

The Brief Mark Tillman, the 12th presidential pilot who flew Air Force One on 9/11, spoke at a JROTC scholarship fundraiser hosted by the Polk Education Foundation in Lakeland, Florida. An endowed scholarship was announced in Tillman’s name, with student Jolimar Rosario receiving the first $1,000 award to help pay for college. The luncheon raised about $30,000 to support JROTC students in Polk County Public Schools, which has more than 3,000 cadets across the district.



The nation's 12th presidential pilot stopped in Polk County to talk about his successful career in the United States Air Force and to help open doors for young students aspiring to lead in uniform.

The backstory:

Retired Col. Mark Tillman was the featured speaker at the Polk Education Foundation’s JROTC scholarship benefit luncheon at the First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland.

The pilot of Air Force One on 9/11, Tillman helped raise funds for the school district's JROTC scholarships.

"It's a pipeline to the U.S. military, but it's more than that," Tillman said. "It's pulling the kids where they need to go. It's giving them an education and hope for the future. A skillset and something to look forward to in life, and military is the answer in a lot of ways."

Dig deeper:

An endowed scholarship in Tillman's name was also announced to help students aspiring for brighter futures. Its first recipient, Jolimar Rosario, received a check for $1,000, which was a big surprise.

"It'll go far," Cadet Lt. Colonel Rosario said. "I'm funding my own tuition for college, so it'll be difficult. The Army is putting in some money. I'm going to have to put in some money. I also have qualified for the dean scholarship with St. Leo University and JROTC scholarship, so I'm trying to pile up scholarships."

Rosario’s plan is to go to college and to get her bachelor's degree.

"I see myself guiding people, developing people into future leaders and an Army officer," Rosario said.

By the numbers:

Polk County Public Schools has more than a dozen JROTC programs and more than 3,000 cadets across the district.

"I had the pleasure of reading the scholarship recipient's application and she has a 4.0 GPA. There is so much need out there. Every dollar helps, counts. It's appreciated and makes a difference," Tracy Porter said, director of Polk Education Foundation.

The event raised approximately $30,000.

"We're taking care of the kids and moving it forward, taking care of them. Making sure we have the right aviation professionals in Polk County," Tillman said.

The Polk Education Foundation has raised nearly $2 million year-round through the support of various programs and initiatives, including tutoring and mentoring programs.