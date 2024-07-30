2 teens among 3 arrested after Sarasota shooting

Three people, including two teens, are facing charges after an early morning shooting in Sarasota, according to police.

Officers responded around 5 a.m. Tuesday along 29th Street and found a juvenile with gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim, whose name and exact age are not being released, is expected to survive.

Police arrested a 14-year-old on a charge of attempted murder with a firearm.

Investigators say a 15-year-old faces charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A third person, 36-year-old Fatima Williams, faces the same charges as the 15-year-old, along with child neglect.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they're asking anyone with information about the shooting to call SPD at 941-316-1199 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

