2 teens shot outside of St. Pete convenience store were targeted, police say

Two 13-year-olds are in the hospital after St. Petersburg Police say someone shot them over a neighborhood dispute Monday.

According to police, one teen is in stable condition and the other is in critical but stable condition. According to Ashley Limardo, a Public Information Specialist with SPPD, the suspect fled in a four-door white sedan. Detectives are investigating the incident as attempted homicide.

"These are children that are involved," Limardo said.

The incident happened on Monday just before 4:30 p.m. near 22nd Street South and 15th Avenue South outside of a convenience store. No one else was injured.

"No argument is ever worth someone's life, and that's why we just we want to make it as loud and clear as it can be, that if you have a situation with someone, at least try to talk it out before resulting into these kinds of violent outcomes," Limardo said.

"Thankfully, these two 13-year-olds are still alive, one in critical and the other one in stable condition, but still, it's still something that everybody's having to deal with, the community, both sides of the family, and we are out here looking for our suspect as well, and that's going to affect that person's family as well," she said.

Community members say they’re tired of gun violence in their neighborhood. Estelle Battle has a son around the same age as the boys injured in Monday’s incident.

"It is sad for, again kids with guns again in this community over here," Battle said. "I had to talk to my son about having guns," she said.

Monday’s shooting comes just a few weeks after SPPD said an argument over a vape pen between a 14-year-old and an 11-year-old led to the 11-year-old’s death.

"Unfortunately, it has become something that we are seeing more frequently, and again, no argument is ever worth someone's life," Limardo said.

Limardo said detectives are still determining the details of the dispute. Anyone with information is asked to call 727-893-7780 or to remain anonymous, text "SPPD + your tip" to TIP411.

