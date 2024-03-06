2-year-old boy dies in Lakewood Ranch after being run over in driveway: FHP

A 2-year-old boy died in Lakewood Ranch on Wednesday morning after a car backed on top of him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say the child was standing by the back door of a Lexus SUV that was in a driveway in the 3000 block of Anchor Bay Trail. According to troopers, the 2-year-old couldn't open the door and walked behind the vehicle.

Authorities say the 31-year-old woman who was driving the Lexus did not see the child and reversed.

The 2-year-old fell onto the driveway after being hit by the back of the SUV, according to FHP.

According to officials, the right back tire ran over the toddler, briefly stopped and then continued backing up. Investigators say the front right tire hit the child the second time he was run over.

The woman continued reversing the car and eventually stopped after seeing the child in the driveway, according to FHP.

Troopers say the SUV stopped on Anchor Bay Trail facing in a southerly direction in front of the driveway. The child died at the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say there was also a 6-year-old girl in the vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.

